$722.11 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $722.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.40 million and the highest is $743.90 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.