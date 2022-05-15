$74.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will report $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $79.97 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $281.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $294.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NHI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,073. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 23.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

