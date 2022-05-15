8,117 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.05 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

