815 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

