$92.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.12 million and the lowest is $90.20 million. First Foundation posted sales of $71.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $387.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.04 million, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $447.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley cut their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 78,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,239. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

