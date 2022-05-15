$925.71 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $925.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $898.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $953.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 710,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.33. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

