961 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $281.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.