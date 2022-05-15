Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.