Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ABEO stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,401,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
