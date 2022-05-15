Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,401,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

