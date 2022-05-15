Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,932 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 430.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.73 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

