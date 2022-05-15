Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a PE ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

