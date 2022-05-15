Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2,041.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

