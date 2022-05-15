Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 112,679 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.