Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Independent Bank worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 45.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 62.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $19.11 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

