Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 113,543 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Extreme Networks worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

