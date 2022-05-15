Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

