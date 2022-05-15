Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

