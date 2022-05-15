Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,067.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.61 or 0.06864496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00227758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.34 or 0.00683470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00548856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

