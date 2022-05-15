Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 367,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,053. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

