Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

ADES opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

