Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

