AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AEye stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 966,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,810. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEye by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

