Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

