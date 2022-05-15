Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $11,845.43 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $11,845.43 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.90 or 0.06864155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00069971 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

