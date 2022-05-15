Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.02. 278,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,293. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

