Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 132,950.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.96 on Friday, reaching $405.45. 3,379,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

