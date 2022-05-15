Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. SWM Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,876,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.21. 6,864,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

