Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 379.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $9.31 on Friday, reaching $169.98. 399,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,234. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

