Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,100,000 after purchasing an additional 240,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

