Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Morningstar accounts for about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $128,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total value of $199,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,934,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,579,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,539,105.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,118 shares of company stock valued at $52,179,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.95. 518,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $229.33 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

