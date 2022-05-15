Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

