Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,159,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.69. 2,250,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,780. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $303.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.