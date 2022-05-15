Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,452,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.16. 5,377,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.