Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.89.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

