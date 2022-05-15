Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

