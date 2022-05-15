Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

MO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 8,144,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,647. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

