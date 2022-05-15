Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,982,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,144,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

