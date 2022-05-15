Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Altus Power stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,263. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.