American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.39.

Several analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

ACC remained flat at $$64.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

