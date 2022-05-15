American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

