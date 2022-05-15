American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

