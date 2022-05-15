AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

AME traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $121.04. 1,446,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. AMETEK has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

