Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

