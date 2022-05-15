Analysts Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GRP.U stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78.

