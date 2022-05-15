Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 78.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 306,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,385. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

