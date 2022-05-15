Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post $522.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

