Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $3.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) will post $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.67. 489,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.11. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

