Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $2.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $3.61. APA posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $14.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

APA stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.13. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

