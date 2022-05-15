Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,019.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 242,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.