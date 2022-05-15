Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Visteon posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.32 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VC traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.08. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

